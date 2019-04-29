Aadhaar Card mobile number update: How to get your phone number changed on Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card mobile number update: A 12-digit random number, Aadhaar Card number, is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the residents of the country. However, the Aadhaar card is issued only after completing the required verification process laid down by the authority. To avail an Aadhaar card, a person has to provide minimal demographic as well as biometric information, including his\/her contact number. According to UIDAI, so far, more than 66.4 crore people across the country have added their mobile number to their Aadhaar Card. Registering mobile number with Aadhaar Card has many benefits. One of the main benefits is that those with a registered mobile number can use the Aadhaar online services from home with the help of Aadhaar OTP. How can I update my phone number in Aadhaar card online? The simple answer is, you can't! To update your registered mobile number on the Aadhaar Card, you will have to visit any Aadhaar Kendra centre. To update the mobile number from any Aadhaar Kendra centre, one does not have to carry any document. At the Aadhaar Kendra, fill the Aadhaar updation form with your current mobile number. You will be given an acknowledgement slip that contains the Update Request Number. Once the mobile number is updated, you will receive the Aadhaar OTPs on the new number. In order to check the mobile number registered in their Aadhaar, one can follow these easy steps: Visit the UIDAI website\u00a0 and click on 'Verify Email\/Mobile Number' under the 'Aadhaar Services' category Now, under 'Personal Details' section, fill all the required details including Aadhaar number, email id, mobile number, security code (captcha) After entering all the required details, click on 'Get OTP' button, following which an OTP will be generated Now, enter the OTP in order to complete the verification of the mobile number In India, any individual, irrespective of gender and age, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar Card number. The entire enrolment process to avail an Aadhaar card is totally free of cost. However, an individual can enrol for an Aadhaar card only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar card is generated, as the person's uniqueness is achieved through the demographic and biometric de-duplication process.