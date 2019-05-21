How can I lock my Aadhaar card? Simple steps to lock Aadhaar number, data, biometrics online on UIDAI website

Now you can lock your Aadhaar card number online! Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has added another option to secure your Aadhaar Card and biometric details like fingerprint and iris data used for authentication. The aim is to prevent potential misuse and protect privacy and confidentiality of your Aadhaar Card information. Aadhaar Biometric Locking System provided by UIDAI enables Aadhaar card holders to lock and temporarily unlock or permanently unblock their biometrics, Aadhaar Card details. How can I lock my Aadhaar Card number? 1. Before locking your Aadhaar Card, you should remember that you won't be able to perform authentication using the Aadhaar Card number. To perform authentication, you need VID or Virtual ID. You can retrieve existing VID by sending SMS to 1947. Without VID, you cannot lock or unlock your UID. 2. First, go to .Click on My Aadhaar section. You will find options like "Get Aadhaar", "Update Your Aadhaar", "Aadhaar Services", "About Your Aadhaar", "Aadhaar on Your Mobile". 3. Go to Aadhaar Services and click on 'Aadhaar Lock After that, a separate window will appear which will show "Secure UID Authentication Channel" and "Personal Details Authentication Channel". 4. You will be provided with two options Lock UID and Unlock UID. You need to select Lock UID. 5. You need to fill in personal details like 12-digit UID, full name, Pin Code and Enter Security Code and you need to click on 'Send OTP'. 6. Once you receive OTP on your mobile number which is registered with Aadhaar, enter it and click on Login option. Now the Aadhaar Card holder will be able to lock biometrics. 7. Then you need to enter the 4-digit security code displayed on the page and select the 'Enable'option. Once you click on the 'Enable' option, your biometrics are locked. How to unlock your Aadhaar number, biometrics details? However, you can once again unlock your biometrics. You need to go through a few simple steps. 1. To unblock your Aadhaar details, you need to click here 2. Go to the Secure UID Authentication channel section. You need to fill in a few personal details like VID and enter security code. Click on 'Send OTP'. 3. Once you receive OTP on your registered mobile number with UIDAI and click on the "Login" button. You have two options either to unblock your biometrics temporarily or enable this feature for permanently. 4. After clicking on "Login" button, you need to enter the security code. Subsequently, you need to click on the "Unlock" option. You can unlock your biometrics for 10 minutes. However, if you are sure about your Aadhaar details, you can enable the unlock option permanently.