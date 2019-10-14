Aadhaar Card enrolment, biometric, name, phone number update at Aadhaar Seva Kendra; details here

Those who want to update Aadhaar details such as photo, biometric, address, mobile or email Id, name, gender, date of birth, you need to know a few details.

Aadhaar Card enrolment, update at Seva Kendra: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is offering more convenience to people who have an Aadhaar Card or want to obtain one. UIDAI, the nodal authority for issuing Aadhaar, has been offering six services at Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) across the country. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random identification number which is issued to residents of India.

Aadhaar cardholders and those who want to enroll for it will get services at Aadhaar Seva Kendra or ASK. The listed services are-

1. Aadhaar Enrolment

2. Photo/Biometric Update

3. Address Update

4. Mobile/Email Id Update

5. Name/Gender/Date of Birth Update

6. Aadhaar Download.

However, before visiting any ASK, you need to keep in mind a few things.

1. If you want Aadhaar Card enrolment, you need to remember that the Aadhaar card is issued after a proper verification process.

2. For Aadhaar enrolment, one needs to provide biometric as well as demographic information.

3. UIDAI does not charge anything for the enrolment process as it is totally free of cost.

4. UIDAI has stated that an individual needs to enroll for Aadhaar only once. The process involves demographic and biometric de-duplication and only a single Aadhaar card is issued against one individual.

If you want to update name, address and date of birth on Aadhar card, you need to submit documents — Proof of Identity, Proof of Address, Proof of Date of Birth. Passport, Voter Id are among the common documents that can be used for Proof of Identity, Proof of Address, Date of Birth.