Aadhaar card address change online: How to update Aadhaar Card without address proof – follow these steps

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2019 6:03:14 PM

Aadhaar card address change update online: UIDAI has provisions under which you can update Aadhaar Card address with the consent and authentication from your family member, relative, friends, and the landlord.

Aadhaar card address change onlineAadhaar card address change online

Aadhaar card address change online: People frequently ask questions about how to change or update the address in Aadhaar card online. If you have changed the address and want to update it in Aadhaar card, you can easily do it by following the valid list of documents published by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, those who don’t have valid documents or address proof, often wonder how to proceed with the update. However, if you don’t have the address proof, you won’t face any problem. UIDAI has provisions under which you can update Aadhaar Card address with the consent and authentication from your family member, relative, friends, and the landlord. If anyone of them is willing to let you use their address as proof, UIDAI will send an Address Validation Letter which you can use for online update.

How to request for Address Validation Letter

You need to follow a few easy steps which have four stages – Resident Initials Request, Address Verifier Consents, Resident Submits Request and User Secret Code to complete process

1. First, the applicant needs to log in with Aadhaar- https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/. Subsequently, he or she needs to enter Verifier’s Aadhaar.

2. After this applicant will get Service Request Number (SRN).

3. Once SRN is received, UIDAI will send a link in Address Verifier’s mobile number.

4. After this Address Verifier needs to click on the link and log in with Aadhaar and give his or her consent.

5. The applicant then receives a confirmation message on his or her mobile regarding the Address Verifier’s consent.

6. Now the applicant needs to log in with SRN. He or she then can preview the address and if everything is right, all he or she needs to do is to submit.

7. Once the request is submitted successfully, the Aadhaar Validation Letter is sent to Address Verifier’s address within 30 days from the date of submitting the request. The letter contains a secret code.

8. Then the applicant needs to log into the Update Address section by using the secret code.

9. He or she then should review the new address and must submit the final request.

10. The applicant must take note Update Request Number (URN) for future reference.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhaar Card
  3. Aadhaar card address change online: How to update Aadhaar Card without address proof – follow these steps
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition