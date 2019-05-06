Aadhaar card address change online: How to update Aadhaar Card without address proof – follow these steps

Aadhaar card address change online: People frequently ask questions about how to change or update the address in Aadhaar card online. If you have changed the address and want to update it in Aadhaar card, you can easily do it by following the valid list of documents published by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, those who don't have valid documents or address proof, often wonder how to proceed with the update. However, if you don't have the address proof, you won't face any problem. UIDAI has provisions under which you can update Aadhaar Card address with the consent and authentication from your family member, relative, friends, and the landlord. If anyone of them is willing to let you use their address as proof, UIDAI will send an Address Validation Letter which you can use for online update. How to request for Address Validation Letter You need to follow a few easy steps which have four stages - Resident Initials Request, Address Verifier Consents, Resident Submits Request and User Secret Code to complete process 1. First, the applicant needs to log in with Aadhaar- Subsequently, he or she needs to enter Verifier's Aadhaar. 2. After this applicant will get Service Request Number (SRN). 3. Once SRN is received, UIDAI will send a link in Address Verifier's mobile number. 4. After this Address Verifier needs to click on the link and log in with Aadhaar and give his or her consent. 5. The applicant then receives a confirmation message on his or her mobile regarding the Address Verifier's consent. 6. Now the applicant needs to log in with SRN. He or she then can preview the address and if everything is right, all he or she needs to do is to submit. 7. Once the request is submitted successfully, the Aadhaar Validation Letter is sent to Address Verifier's address within 30 days from the date of submitting the request. The letter contains a secret code. 8. Then the applicant needs to log into the Update Address section by using the secret code. 9. He or she then should review the new address and must submit the final request. 10. The applicant must take note Update Request Number (URN) for future reference.