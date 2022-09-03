1,340 million Aadhaar numbers generated till July

More than 1,340 million Aadhaar numbers have been generated for the residents in India as on end of July 2022, while registration, usage and adoption is progressing well across the country, according to the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Residents successfully updated 14.7 million Aadhaars in the month of July, and till date (end of July) 635.5 million Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents. These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.

In July, 1,525 million authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. A majority of these monthly transaction numbers were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication (1,225.7 million), followed by demographic authentications.

During July, more than 5.3 million Aadhaars were generated, of these, a majority were of children below the age of 18 years. Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal, and the overall saturation level is 93.41%. At least 26 states and UTs have now a saturation of over 90%.

Around 900 social welfare schemes in the country run by both centre and states have been notified to use Aadhaar till date.

Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) has been delivering benefits via welfare schemes including direct benefit transfer for LPG, MGNREGA, and national social assistance program or NASP. All the APB transactions during the month of July involved an amount of `12,511 crore.

In July, the number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar was 228.4 million.

More than 15,070 million of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and the network of micro ATMs. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid. In July alone, 223.7 million number of AEPS transactions were carried out across India.