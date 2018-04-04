YouTube HQ shooting at San Bruno, US: 3 injured, female attacker kills self; watch video, top highlights

YouTube HQ shooting at San Bruno, US: It has been learnt that San Bruno Police Department received numerous 911 calls at 12.46 reporting gunfire at the YouTube campus located at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

YouTube HQ shooting at San Bruno, US: Three persons were injured when a gun-woman went on a shooting spree at YouTube headquarters in California’s San Bruno. The woman attacked killed herself. One of the injured is said to be critical. US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sad that there are no words to describe the tragedy. The incident is among the series of mass shootings that took place in America. Earlier in February this year, 17 people were shot dead by an ex-student at a Florida High School.

Here is the latest development in the shooting in YouTube headquarters

The incident took place after 12 pm (local time). It has been learnt that San Bruno Police Department received numerous 911 calls at 12.46 reporting gunfire at the YouTube campus located at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. At 12:53 pm, officers conducting a search located a deceased female inside with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.



“We have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound at this time, (who) we believe to be the shooter,” San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters at a news conference outside YouTube headquarters. Two additional victims were located after fleeing to a next-door business. “A total of four people were transported to local hospitals, three of which had gunshot wounds. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time,” the police said.

WATCH: YouTube HQ shooting video