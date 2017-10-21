You won’t believe the punishment this Pakistani man got for rash driving

(Source: Reuters)

A Pakistani court has awarded a strange punishment to a 34-year-old man for hitting a policeman with his motorcycle. The policeman used to stand at a traffic signal for two hours every Friday for the whole year, holding a placard on road-safety speed awareness.

As per a PTI report, Muhammad Qasim was convicted of rashly riding a motorbike and injuring a constable deployed for former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s VVIP movement on September 27, 2015, in the port city of Karachi. A Judicial Magistrate sentenced Qasim to stand on the busy MA Jinnah road holding a placard inscribed with the message: ‘Be careful! Driving negligently and carelessly can kill’ every Friday for two consecutive hours till October 11, 2018.

“I was told by the magistrate to either repeat this exercise for 12-months or go to jail,” he said. Five policemen testified against Qasim, telling the judge that the accused was riding against traffic. When the motorcycle struck the constable, the riders also fell down and were immediately arrested by other policemen.

“If the court had sent me to jail, I would have been declared a criminal. I am thankful to the judicial magistrate for showing some compassion. I have no problems standing for two hours every week holding this banner and it is also a lesson for others,” Qasim said.

The Islamic nation has been witnessing a big rise the number of road-rash accidents, lately.