Yes! Donald Trump decorates Oval office with Gold drapes

Traditionally all Presidents generally decorate the office to suit their personal taste, choosing new furniture, new drapery, and designing their own oval-shaped carpet to take up most of the floor. (PTI)

Known for enjoying gold accents and features in interior decorating, President Donald Trump has redecorated his new office with heavy gold drapes. Soon after Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States and signed his first executive order in the Oval Office on Friday evening, it was immediately noticeable that the room had a makeover of Trump-style.

Gold couches and curtains appear to be the newest addition in Trump’s new office, reports CNN. The curtains, couches, and carpet are all decked out — even the table looks a little lighter than usual. The Oval Office, official office of the President of the United States is located in the West Wing of the White House Complex.

You may also like to watch this:



Traditionally all Presidents generally decorate the office to suit their personal taste, choosing new furniture, new drapery, and designing their own oval-shaped carpet to take up most of the floor. However, the artwork for Oval Office is selected from the White House’s own collection, or borrowed from museums for the president’s term in office.

When Barack Obama was in office, the curtains occasionally changed colors from red, to blue, to yellow. Carpets in the past have been either beige or blue, typical patriotic colors — but not GOLD. The Republican leader succeeds Democrat Barack Obama, who served two terms as president of the nation.