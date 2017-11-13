Yemen rebels deny US claim missile at Riyadh was Iranian

Yemeni Houthi rebels have directly rebutted U.S. assertions that a missile launched into Saudi Arabia earlier this month was manufactured by Shiite ally Iran. (Photo: AP)

Yemeni Houthi rebels have directly rebutted U.S. assertions that a missile launched into Saudi Arabia earlier this month was manufactured by Shiite ally Iran. Col. Aziz Rashed, a spokesman for rebel-allied forces, said Sunday that the missile intercepted by the Saudis near the capital Riyadh on Nov. 4 was ”Yemeni-produced.” The U.S. contends that the ballistic missile was Iranian-made and remnants of it bore ”Iranian markings.”

Rashed added however that if the rebels could obtain ”strategic weapons from any state, we would not hesitate one moment.” A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been at war with the rebels since March 2015. The Houthis control most of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.