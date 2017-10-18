Xi Jinping hails new era for China in 3-hour speech at Communist Party Congress; Here are 10 highlights

President Xi Jinping mentioned his party’s achievements in the past five years as well stressed on other global issues concerned. (Source: Reuters)

Chinese president Xi Jinping has become the harbinger of a new era of politics in China, which is clear from his speech today. Speaking at the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, on Wednesday morning in Beijing, Xi mentioned his party’s achievements in the past five years. Xi said that China has emerged as a major global power, however, some challenges need to be tackled, according to Global Times. Delivering his closely watched report at the week-long CPC National Congress, Xi told more than 2300 delegates that due to decades of hard work, China has been able to stand tall in the global arena. Here are the highlights:

1. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era. This is a new historic juncture in China’s development.

2. The Chinese nation has stood up, grown rich, and become strong – and it now embraces the brilliant prospects of rejuvenation. It will be an era that sees China moving closer to centre stage and making greater contributions to mankind.

3. Over 60 million people were lifted out of poverty in the past five years.

4. A two-stage development plan for the period between 2020 and the middle of this century. The CPC will work hard to develop China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong and democratic.

5. China is committed to strengthening friendship and cooperation with other countries.

6. China’s commitment towards settling disputes through dialogue and resolving differences through discussion, coordinate responses to traditional and non-traditional threats and oppose terrorism in all its forms is strong

7. The Communist Party’s fight against corruption will continue. No tolerance will be shown for corruption.

8. A powerful and modernized army, navy, air force and strategic support force is the need of the hour in the new era. The armed forces will be fully transformed into world-class forces by the mid-21st century.

9. China – a responsible global power – is committed to tackling shared dangers such as climate change.

10. Problems in employment, education are grave issues that need to be addressed.

(with inputs from Global Times and The Guardian)