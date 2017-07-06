Xi Jinping for enhanced cooperation in health sector among BRICS

Chinese President Xi Jinping today called for enhanced cooperation in the health sector among the BRICS countries, saying it is the grouping’s common vision that everyone enjoys good health.(Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping today called for enhanced cooperation in the health sector among the BRICS countries, saying it is the grouping’s common vision that everyone enjoys good health. His remarks came at the opening ceremony of a meeting among the health ministers of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries in Tianjin city. In his greetings — read out by Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong — Xi called for enhanced exchanges and cooperation among the BRICS countries. Xi called on the relevant parties to study work in the field of traditional medicine and make joint efforts to tackle public health challenges. Noting that the BRICS countries have already established a high-level dialogue to cope with the challenges in public health sector, Xi said he believed the meeting, which opened today, would promote exchanges and build consensus in relevant fields among BRICS and other countries.

You May Also Like To Watch:



“It is our common good vision that everyone enjoys good health,” Xi said in a letter, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting, in which Union Health Minister J P Nadda is also present, will see discussion on traditional medicine, which the president said is an important aspect of traditional culture. Xi said that traditional Chinese medicine is a prominent representative of traditional medicine. The meeting is attended by ministers of health and traditional medicine and senior representatives from BRICS countries as well as representatives from the World Health Organisation and other international organisations.