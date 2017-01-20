Xenia Lopes, 17 year old Indian Australian invited at Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the “Make America Great Again Welcome Concert” at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

How many times do we Indians enjoy such previledge as this, when one of our own however distant may be, gets invited to the swearing in ceremony of the President of the United States of America (USA). Yes, Xenia Lopes (17) has earned this previledge of being the only Indian origin teenager to have been invited at the swearing in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump to be held on January 20, 2017 at Virginia, reports national daily DNA.

By the age of 17 Xenia Lopes has achieved certain feats which is sufficient to make even experts jealous. She was the only Australian who was present at the World Global Young Leaders conference held in Europe last year between June 28 and July 7 which focussed on issues faced by global leaders in the current century. The conference was attended by 80 countries represented by scholars, human rights activists and parliamentarians.

Born to father Vinay Lopes a former resident of Mumbai currently working with the HSBC and mother Neelima, Xenia have made Vasaikars proud as said by her maternal uncle Ivan Pereira to DNA.

A bright student herself Xenia is currently a student of Hornsby Girls English High School, Sydney. Xenia is also an active participant in a number of community activities in Australia.