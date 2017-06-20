Wow! How elephants forged crack team to rescue calf from drowning; watch video

In South Korea’s Grand Park Zoo, the calf was standing with an adult elephant at the side of a large pool and unfortunately slipped into the water.

If ever there was an ultimate team work, this is surely it! In an incident that almost turned tragic involving a calf that nearly drowned in a large pool only to be saved by a pair of frantic adult elephants shows one of the greatest displays of teamwork. In South Korea’s Grand Park Zoo, the calf was standing with an adult elephant at the side of a large pool and unfortunately slipped into the water. The frantic adult elephant panicked and tried to help the young one out of the water, but only succeeded in keeping its mouth above the waterline. However, effective help came in only when a second elephant arrived on the scene to ensure a successful rescue.

The pair of adult elephants played smartly and entered the pool through the shallow end of the pool. In the background, there was a third elephant too and it can be seen in a distressed state too at not being able to provide a helping hand – a trunk, if you please – to the drowning calf. But with great sense of judgment the duo managed to take the entire situation under control with a true sense of combined effort. Both the elephants kept the calf in between them and lifted the youngster so that the trunk and head remain above the water.

The baby elephant is soon back on ground. The video was posted online on Friday and witnessed more than 459,000 views. The comments highlighted the great teamwork by the two adults and how both coped up with the frantic situation and ulitimately helped the calf survive its ordeal.