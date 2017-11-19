Would resist illegal Donald Trump launch order: US nuke commander

I’m going to say, Mr. President, that’s illegal,” CBS quoted Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command as saying at a Security Forum.

The top United States nuclear commander has said that he will not carry out an “illegal” nuclear attack ordered by President Donald Trump. “I provide advice to the president, he will tell me what to do. And if it’s illegal, guess what’s going to happen? I’m going to say, Mr. President, that’s illegal,” CBS quoted Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command as saying at a Security Forum.

“And guess what he’s going to do? He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’ And we’ll come [with] up options, with a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that’s the way it works. It’s not that complicated,” he explained. “If you execute an unlawful order, you will go to jail. You could go to jail for the rest of your life,” he added.