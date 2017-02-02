World War 3 brews quietly as US-China gears up for military clash with nukes, warmongers: 3 developments

A Chinese flag flanked by US flags. A Chinese military official had said last week that war with the United States under President Donald Trump was becoming “more real”. (Reuters)

Something is not right about the world today. It appears that China and the United States of America are quietly gearing up for a military showdown over the South China Sea controversy and a host of other issues of conflict. US President Donald Trump has been vocal against Chinese policies since his campaign time. And China has also not taken Trump’s verbal attacks silently. At least, not the Chinese media.

Ever since becoming the President, Trump has made his vision for the world clear — that is America first. There are at least three recent developments that show both countries are quietly preparing for a military confrontation. Two nuclear powers engaged in a military conflict is the worst the world can imagine. But, with warmongers and weapons on both sides, all unimaginable things can be possible.

Here are the three recent developments:

1. Chinese military official says war with the US is “becoming a practical reality”

A Chinese military official had said last week that war with the United States under President Donald Trump was becoming “more real”. The official was quoted as saying this on People’s Liberation Army website. South China Morning Post reported on January 27 that China has “stepped up” its preparedness for a military conflict with the US. “‘A war within the president’s term’ or ‘war breaking out tonight’ are not just slogans, they are becoming a practical reality,” it reported the PLA as saying.

In another article, China’s official People’s Daily had said the country would continue military exercises in the “high seas regardless of foreign provocations”.

2. Donald Trump appoints man who advocated war with China to the “principals committee” of National Security Council

Trump has appointed Steve Bannon to the “principals committee” of the US National Security Council. Bannon is a war hawk. Last year in March, Bannon, who used to run far-right Breitbart news website, had said, “We’re going to war in the South China Sea in five to 10 years.” Not just Bannon, Trump has another war hawk Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State. Tillerson had recently said that the US would deny China access to the seven artificial islands in South China sea, even as experts warned that any blockade would lead to war.

3. China tests missile that can carry 10 nuclear warheads

China has reportedly tested a new version of a missile that can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads. The DF-5C missile was tested last month using 10 multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, or MIRVs, a report in the Washington Free Beacon said. The was monitored closely by US intelligence agencies had closely monitored the test of the inert warheads.

The missile test is a proof of a shift in Chinese strategy as it is apparently preparing itself for a war with Trump’s US.

China claims that it owns almost the entire South China Sea. It has also built a series of artificial islands on reefs and rocks in a bid strengthen its position, complete with military length airstrips and anti-aircraft weapons.

