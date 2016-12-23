Won’t prejudge Chinese action on UN resolution on Azhar: India

Amidst stiff Chinese opposition to banning of Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar by the UN, India today said it does not want to “prejudge” the outcome at the expiry of the current “hold” by Beijing next weekend. (Reuters)

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup also reiterated that India’s case against Azhar was very strong and there was no logic in not designating him a terrorist while his outfit- JeM- is proscribed by the United Nations since 2001.

Asked what will India do if China sticks to its position and continue with its “hold” beyond the expiry of current extension, he said, “Let’s not prejudge the outcome of what happens…We will of course plan our strategy based on the outcome on that particular day.”

Last week, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang in Beijing had said, “As for India’s application for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and listing issue pursuant to resolution of 1267 (to list Masood as terrorist), China’s position remains unchanged.”

China had in October extended its “technical hold” on India’s move to get Azhar banned by the UN. The current extension will expire this month-end and if China does not raise further objection, the resolution designating Azhar a terrorist could stand passed automatically.

On NIA charge sheeting Azhar and others in the Pathankot attack and how India can get him from Pakistan in the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries, Swarup said there are certain channels which were available but refused to give any further details.