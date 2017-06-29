Woman in China faints on being told she broke Rs 28 lakh jade bracelet; Watch video

The store firmly believed in the principle of ‘you break it you buy it’. (Source: Indian Express)

A woman shopping in a jade market in Ruili City in Yunnan province in China got the shock of her life after she was asked to pay a whopping 3,00,000 yuan, which is approximately Rs 28 lakh or USD 44,000 after she accidentally dropped and broke a jade bracelet while she was trying it on. The store in which the incident took place firmly believed in the principle of ‘you break it you buy it’ asked the woman to pay for the broken jade bracelet. The woman who broke the bracelet is said to have had a panic attack and fainted in the shop, the video of the woman fainting in the shop has gone viral.

The woman after she had fainted was made to lie down on the floor by her family members who were accompanying her till she gained consciousness. As per a DailyMail report the family members of the woman told the shop owner that they cannot pay the whole amount and offered to pay 70,000 yuan or nearly USD 10,000 for the bracelet, but the shopkeeper refused to accept the amount for the bracelet which was now in two pieces.

According to the South China Morning Post, the bracelet has been valued at 1,80,000 yuan or close to slightly over Rs 17 lakh or USD 26,000. The woman’s family has agreed to pay the amount.

Jade, known to humans for over 7,000 years, is a generic term for two different gemstones named nephrite and jadeite. The stone can be formed in many colours, such as green, white, gray, black, yellow, orange and violet. In China, the stone is associated with good health.