Woman gives birth to baby girl at 42,000 ft in air, Turkish Airlines welcomes child on Twitter

The pregnant woman, who went by the name of Nafi Diaby, was 28 weeks into her pregnancy at the time of boarding the flight was noticed to be facing labour pains by the cabin crew. (Twitter)

A baby was born on board of a Turkish flight at 42,000 ft. The cabin crew assisted in the birth of a baby girl when a woman went into delivery at 12,800 metres in the air. According to BBC, the passengers on the flight are also reported to have assisted in the birth, that happened just after the flight took off from Conakry, Guinea’s capital to Istanbul via Ouagadougou. The baby girl was named Kadiju and along with her mother were taken to the hospital for medical care, once the flight (Boeing 737) landed in the capital of Burkina Faso. According to reports, the mother and baby were in good health but were exhausted from the entire process.

The pregnant woman, who went by the name of Nafi Diaby, was 28 weeks into her pregnancy at the time of boarding the flight was noticed to be facing labour pains by the cabin crew, according to a statement released by the Turkish Airlines. The cabin crew of the Turkish Airlines have been highly praised for keeping cool heads and responding well to the sudden arrival of the child. According to reports, most airlines allow pregnant women to board a flight till they are 36 weeks into pregnancy but demand a doctor signed letter from a period od 28 weeks confirming the expected date of delivery.

Also watch:

Earlier in October last year, the controversy had erupted when a women delivered a baby 6 hours into the flight with the help of a doctor on board. The flight had been diverted to Alaska. Although, in Taiwan, which is where the woman comes from, met the news with scepticism, where the media asked as to how she had been able to board the flight this late into her pregnancy and questioned her motivations. Questions were raised asking if the woman had been rushing to the USA so that her child gets a United States passport and hence had lied to get on board.