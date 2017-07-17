Woman destroys $200,000 worth of art while taking a selfie; watch video

Selfies have turned out to be even more dangerous even as people have lost their lives. (Representational Image/Reuters)

Selfie fever has climbed new heights and this incident at an art gallery in Los Angeles is a wake-up call indeed! A woman while taking a selfie at the 14th Factory exhibition space in Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles destroyed art work worth $200,000, India Times reported. A video grab of the freak incident shows the woman taking pictures of the art installation. She leans on the pillar where the art pieces were placed closely together to take a selfie. A domino effect takes place and a whole row of installation comes crashing down. The row of installations was the Hypercaine exhibition by artist Simon Birch of Hong Kong and a series of international collaborators. The structures that fell were reportedly made from precious metals, marble, nylon, scrap metal, and wood.

According to The Guardian, 12 crown-like sculptures received irreparable damages. Artist Gloria Yu who took part in the exhibition told Hyperallergic, “Three sculptures were permanently damaged and others to varying degrees. The approximate cost of damage is $200,000.” Selfies have turned out to be even more dangerous even as people have lost their lives. Today in Andhra Pradesh, 22-year-old D Gopi Reddy lost his life while taking a selfie atop a train coach after falling from the moving train, PTI reported.

Last week, five people died as their boat capsized while they took a selfie in Nagpur. In light of this fad that has become extremely dangerous, Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has banned selfies around its water bodies. The water level rises in Monsoon season and people while taking selfies do not take care of their safety. In Uttar Pradesh, police will now take action against those caught taking selfies at highways, railway stations, railway tracks and multi-storey buildings, ANI reported.