Woman, 98, moves into old-age home to care for 80-year-old son, says you never stop being a mom!

The wise words of Abraham Lincoln “No man is poor who has a Godly mother” is aptly proved by Ada Keating, a 98-year-old woman after she moved into a nursing home to care for her 80-year-old son. She is a living testament which proves that a mother’s job is never done. According to the Liverpool Echo, Tom Keating, aged 80 now, moved into Moss View old-age-home in Huyton, Liverpool, where he has been since 2016. He needed 24×7 medical care and support. Just a year later, Tom’s mother, Ada, decided to move in as well to help look after her son.

Ada and late husband Harry had four children – Tom being the eldest of the lot followed by Barbara, Margi and Janet. Tom shares a special relationship with Ada as since Tom never married and has always lived with her mother.

“Every night, I walk up to Tom’s room to say goodnight and every morning I will go to him again to wish him good morning,” she told the media house. “Whenever I go out, he’ll look for me and when I get back, he’ll come to me with his arms stretched to give me a hug. Tom says, ‘You never stop being a mom!’”

Tom enjoys having his mother around, especially after the separation of more than a year. “No one is as good as my mother when it comes to looking after me. ‘Behave yourself!’ is the thrashing I still receive from her once in a while,” he said.

Keating family is happy that the Ada and Tom are living together once again. They are happy to know that both members of their family are being cared for.

People at the Moss View old-age-home couldn’t be more happy to care for the mother and son duo. “It’s very emotional for us to see such a gesture from a mother. No matter what the age is, a mother will never shy away from her responsibilities. We are pleased that we were able to accommodate both of their needs,” said manager Philip Daniels.

Prior to his retirement, Tom used to be a painter. He was also a decorator at HE Simm building services. Ada used to be an auxiliary nurse at the Mill Road Hospital.

Ada’s granddaughter Debi Higham said, “There’s no one to divide them, it’s inspiring for us to know that they’re both are taken care off at the old-age-home. To make things simpler, they are inseparable.”