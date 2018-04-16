With gold shoes and crystal tie, this Pakistani groom’s Rs 25 lakh wedding dress is going viral

The obsession of gold with the people of the sub-continent is insurmountable. Especially when it comes to weddings.

The obsession of gold with the people of the sub-continent is insurmountable. Especially when it comes to weddings. However, this Pakistani groom has taken the obsession with gold to next level. On his wedding, Salman Shahid, a business from Lahore, dressed up wearing one of the most opulent attire ever reports local news channels.

The businessman donned a gold suit. But he paired those up with matching shoes made out of real gold. He also went a step ahead and wore a tie made up of gold crystals. While weddings are supposed to be focused on the bride, this groom certainly stole her thunder.

Multiple reports hint that the suit which the groom wore cost PKR (Pakistani rupee) 63,000. The shoes are said to be made of real gold of 320 grams. This cost Salman a whopping PKR 17 lakh! The entire cost of his attire is said to be 25 lakh Pakistan rupees.

Salman had a unique reason why he wore shoes made out of gold. According to local media, the groom said that he always wanted to wear gold shoes. Salman said, “People wear it around their neck or as a crown.” The reason why he wore gold shoes is that he wanted to make a statement by telling people that wealth is like the dirt on feet. “…and I always wanted to wear gold shoes,” he mentioned again.

What was interesting is that the groom’s attire soon became a talking point on social media. The reaction includes praises as well as criticizes. “One can pay for a surgery by selling one shoe,” commented a person on Instagram. Another wrote, “I would like to see what the bride wore if the groom had such nakhrey (tantrums)!”