Will Mark Zuckerberg quit Facebook to become the US President?

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for the year 2017 has triggered rumours about possible US presidential dreams. In a post on his website, Facebook, Zuckerberg put forth an elaborate plan to go on a countrywide tour which reports claim, might be to garner support for a political campaign in the future. According to his post, Zuckerberg wants to visit many states in the US to talk to the citizens about their living and working conditions and how they look at the future. Zuckerberg said that he wants to change how people now have a greater sense of division so as to make it work for everyone. Additionally, Zuckerberg also included the fact that he supports ‘religion’, terming it as ‘very important’. Zuckerberg is also a known contributor to funds in Democratic as well as Republican parties. Meanwhile, both Zuckerberg and his brainchild Facebook were highly criticised for allegedly influencing the US elections in which Donal Trump became the president.

One of the leading figures in the world of technology, Zuckerberg has not made his intentions about the run for President clear yet. But his ‘personal challenge for 2017, has already sparked rumours of him wishing to take on a government post, which might eventually mean a potential run for the White House. There have been many reports based on this rumour, where some have even listed out points showcasing what he should do to run for the post. Interestingly, while the points sound very reasonable, Zuckerberg has already checked many boxes, including hiring top Republican and Democrat campaign managers. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is already having a great year, where according to a Forbes report, he managed to increase his net worth by almost $5 billion in the world two weeks of the year itself, making the total to $53.8 billion.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Daily Mail, even insiders in Facebook claim that Zuckerberg has been planning to run for the US Presidential elections in 2024. According to a Bloomberg report in December, Zuckerberg has been allegedly aiming to be able to work in a government post and also have control over his company. The report said that documents reveal that Marc Andreessen, a long-time board member wanted to convince Erskine Bowles (former US President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff), that if he gets a government post, he might just have to lose control on Facebook anyway.

Though Zuckerberg has neither denied nor confirmed the speculations, but such rumours and reports do not help the cause.