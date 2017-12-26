Wikileaks founder Julian Assange Twitter account deleted; another mystery brewing?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Image Credit: Reuters)

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is in the news again. This time it was because of his Twitter account being deleted on Christmas night without any notice. Upon visiting Assange’s official Twitter page, the message – “Sorry, that page does not exist!” is shown. On December 22 Assange posted his last tweet. The Tweet read, “A knowledgeable public is an empowered public, is a free public.” Assange’s account was allegedly deleted between 12 and 1 am on December 25 reports The Indian Express.

However, there is an alternative account of Assange which said that there is a big story which will be unveiled by him soon. Although, the account has not mentioned whether Twitter suspended his account or Assange himself, has deleted it. Subsequently, people on Twitter did not fail to express their anguish on social media, most of them blamed Twitter for silencing his voice. But, it should also be noted that there has been no official clarification from Wikileaks.

Julian Assange’s Wikileaks has leaked many secret files with respect to Afghan War and horrors of Guantanamo Bay detention camp, among others. Also, Assange was charged with rape in 2012. After the rape case charges, he took asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. Since then, Assange was using his social media to communicate to the world.

On October 4 this year, WikiLeaks which is a not-for-profit, US-based media organisation celebrated its 11th anniversary. The organisation, that facilitates the anonymous leaking of secret information, was founded on October 4, 2006, by Julian Assange. Assange is a social activist a computer programmer and even a hacker. Some of the most controversial cases that WikiLeaks brought to light are: ‘Soldiers Manual for Guantanamo Bay (2007)’, ‘Killing of two Reuters journalists’, ‘Iran’s Nuclear Accident’ and the famous ‘The pager messages during 9/11’.

Back in May 2017, Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation into a rape allegation against Julian Assange. The case was filled five years after the WikiLeaks founder sought refuge inside Ecuador’s London embassy. Assange’s Swedish lawyer Per E. Samuelson said that “this is a total victory for Julian Assange. He is now free to leave the embassy when he wants.”