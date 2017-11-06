Wife forces Qatar Airways flight to divert to Chennai; reason will leave you shocked

The woman was from Iran and had unlocked her husband’s phone by putting his finger on its scanner. (Reuters)

An woman who was onboard Qatar Airways which was en route from Doha to Bali was off-loaded from its flight in Chennai on Sunday when she created a ruckus after getting to know that her husband was allegedly cheating on her – she was reportedly inebriated. Notably, the Doha to Bali flight had no stoppage at Chennai but due to the ruckus, it had to be diverted to the Indian city. The woman was from Iran and had unlocked her husband’s phone by putting his finger on its scanner. After unlocking the device she realised that he was cheating on her. Following the revelation of her husband’s misdeed, the Iranian woman who had already had a few drinks started misbehaving with crew members who tried to calm her down. But since the situation got out of hand, the crew decided to off-load the woman along husband and her child, according to Times of India. The flight then took off to its destination – Bali. The airport authorities in Chennai decided to keep the Iranian family on the premises till the woman got sober. Later, they were put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur and taken to Doha by a connecting flight from there.

CISF in its official statement said,”On November 5, at about 10 am, Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai. A lady along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airline as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members inflight. They were sent to Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight 6019 for further travel to Doha.” Meanwhile, Qatar Airways refused to comment on the case.