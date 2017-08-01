Why Saudi Arabia is planning build luxury resorts on the Red Sea

The construction of new resorts is slated to begin in 2019. (Reuters)

With an aim to further improve the tourism sector in the country, Saudi Arabia has launched a development project to turn near about 50 islands and other sites on the Red Sea into luxury resorts. As per the BBC report, the country hopes to attract both domestic and tourist visitors as part of its efforts to develop the country’s economy, due to fall in oil prices. The country has also eased the restrictions on visas in the tourist zone.

As per the report, it is still unclear whether dress codes and other restrictions in the kingdom will be relaxed. Cinemas, alcohol and theatres are banned in the country.

In Saudi Arabia, women have to wear loose-fitting, full-length robes which are called “abayas” in public, as also headscarf if they are Muslim. Women are not permitted to drive a vehicle and they often require permission by male guardian to travel or study in foreign countries.

The construction of new resorts is slated to begin in 2019. In the first phase, new airport as also luxury hotels and housing will be developed, the work of which is expected to complete by 2022. In its report, the BBC said that Saudi Arabia already has millions of foreigners in the country, who are there either for work or for the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

With oil revenues dipping these days, the country is looking for fresh ways to earn income as also providing employment for locals in Saudi Arabia has been sought on urgent basis. Because of the tourism sector has been marked a vital way for the new vision related to the social and economic progress of the country, BBC said.