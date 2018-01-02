Donald Trump tweet impact: Why Pakistan has become new North Korea for United States

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House for a visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC, U.S., December 21, 2017. (REUTERS)

The world managed to survive the year 2017 peacefully. US president Donald Trump’s unexpected Twitter outbursts throughout the year often sounded like war bugles. Trump battled against Kim Jong-un of North Korea, even termed him “Rocket Man” in a speech, thank God only on Twitter but the Korean country proved it was not a pushover for the American might. Or that, it doesn’t care about threats from the US.

On one occasion, North Korea even called Trump “incurably mentally deranged”. This came after Trump warned of “fire” and “fury” and “calm before the storm”. He even told the UN General Assembly that the US would “totally destroy North Korea” if it had to defend itself or its allies.

However, despite years of threats from the US and international sanction, North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test in September last year. Following the test, the US imposed further sanctions on North Korea, which described them as “desperate efforts” that would be ineffective and Trump’s rhetoric against Pyongyang was nothing but “hysteric spasmodic symptoms”. In the last year, North Korea also tested a missile that can reportedly hit the US mainland.

As 2018 begins, another country – Pakistan – has shown that its doesn’t care about threats from the US. It all started when Trump once again took to the Twitter to bring Pakistan’s years of “lies” and “deceit” to light.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump had tweeted on the New Year’s Day. Following Trump’s tweet, the US also suspended $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

However, reactions from Pakistan on Trump’s tweet clearly indicated that Islamabad was not much concerned about the US threat as reflected in the statements of Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Asif and the country’s defence ministry. Asif told Pakistan’s Geo News: “We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance.”

In a tweet, Pakistan Defence Ministry said, “Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.”

Both Pakistan and North Korea find support from China. On Tuesday, China again came to the rescue of Islamabad, praising the latter’s so-called track record in fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifice for the fight against terrorism and has made very outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter terrorism. The international community should acknowledge that,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media today when asked about Trump’s criticism of Pakistan. He further said, “China and Pakistan are all weather partners. We stand ready to promote and deepen our all-round cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides.”