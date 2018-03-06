Why has Sri Lanka imposed nationwide emergency for 10 days?

On Monday, there was a clash between Buddhists and Muslims and tension has been growing since then. (Representative image)

In a significant development, the Sri Lankan government today announced that it has enforced a state of emergency across the country for a period of 10 days. The development comes at a time when the Indian Cricket team is in Colombo to take part in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy featuring host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh alongside India. The emergency comes in wake of violence between two communities in Kandy. Sri Lanka government spokesperson Dayasiri Jayasekara said that the stern move was taken to check the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country.

On Monday, there was a clash between Buddhists and Muslims and tension has been growing since then, Reuters reported. A few hard-line Buddhist groups have accused Muslims of forcing its people to convert to Islam and vandalise Buddhist archaeological sites, the report says. Some Buddhist nationalists have also raised questions over the presence of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar who were seeking asylum in Sri Lanka.

It has been learnt that the decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting. The government has also decided to take stern action against who have been trying to instigate violence through the social media. Army and elite police have been deployed in violence-affected Kandy after Muslim-owned shop was set on fire. Subsequently curfew was enforced in the area.