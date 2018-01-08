Why Donald Trump must tactically handle Pakistan? Here’s a look at how ISIS is expanding in ‘Terroristan’

ISIS footprint in Pakistan is on an increase, as per a PIPS report (Source: Reuters)

In November, last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, made an announcement that ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is ‘finished’ after being obliterated in Syria and Iraq. While the announcement hasn’t been proven by any security agency as yet, the threat of ISIS has surely not dwindled in Pakistan and is, in fact, on a rise in the country. According to a recently released report by a Pakistani think-tank, Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), ‘the footprint of the militant Islamic State (IS) group is continuously on the rise in the country, especially in northern Sindh and Balochistan.’

Last year, IS claimed the responsibility of six most deadliest attacks in the country, in which 153 people were killed. The findings revealed in ‘Pakistan Security Report 2017’, have been compiled on the basis of a multi-source database of the PIPS, coupled with interviews and articles by subject experts.

As per the report, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its associated groups remain the most potent threat for the country. The nationalist-insurgent groups, majorly Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front have also been found to be a ‘grave’ threat to the nation.

The report says that areas which saw the fastest increase in IS footprints are Balochistan and northern Sindh, where the group has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks.

The report brings shocking numbers to the fore. As per the findings, militant, nationalist/insurgent and violent sectarian groups carried out 370 terrorist attacks in 64 districts of the country in 2017. These incidents, including 24 suicide and gun-and-suicide coordinated attacks, left 815 people dead and around 1,736 injured. The research also underlined the casualties due to cross-border attacks. The report noted a total of 171 cross-border attacks claimed 188 lives and left 348 people injured.

However, as per the PIPS analysis, there was a 16 per cent decline in terrorist attacks last year. The security forces and law enforcement agencies killed a total of 524 militants in 2017 — compared to 809 in 2016, the report added.

Notably, this is not the first report which highlights the increasing influence of ISIS in Pakistan. A report by the Royal United Services Institute stated in February 2016 that IS has an estimated 2,000 to 3 000 members in Pakistan.