Who was Samina Samoon and why she was shot?

Pregnant Pakistan singer Samina Samoon was shot dead on Wednesday evening. (Source: Twitter)

Samina Samoon, a Pakistani singer, was shot dead in southern Sindh province during a wedding ceremony on a Tuesday night. Samoon, who was pregnant, was reportedly shot after she refused to stand up on a gunman’s request. The 24-year-old was a famed Sindhi artist and was performing at the event when a guest identified as Tariq Jatoi asked her to stand up and dance with him. The Pakistani media reported that while Samoon refused to dance on his request. Jatoi, who reportedly drunk, pulled out his gun and shot her. The singer was rushed to Chandka Medical College Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The entire incident was caught on camera and the video was shared on social media platform by Islamabad-based human rights activist Kapil Dev. In this video, the accused can be seen tossing money as the singer performs. Abdullah Sheikh, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for Larkana said that the accused has been arrested and they have also recovered the weapon used to kill Samina Samoon.

The police said the singer’s husband filed a double murder report because of the unborn child. Ashiq Ali, Samina’s husband, said that Samoon was six months pregnant and the accused should be charged with a double homicide for killing his wife and unborn child.

“Samina declined to dance because she was pregnant, her refusal enraged the accused who then killed her,” he said.

Samoon’s funeral prayers were offered at Jinnah Bagh while several artists including Shabana Sindhu, Kanwal, Ashiq Samo and Aziz Sangi protested in front of SSP office demanding justice. They blamed the police for arresting and torturing them instead of taking action against the accused

The home minister of Sindh, Suhail Anwar Siyalv has also taken a note of the situation and reportedly asked for the report from police.