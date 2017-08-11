Who was Ruth Pfau? Meet Pakistan’s Mother Teresa who passed away at 87

In a tragic incident, Ruth Pfau who was also known as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan passed away on Thursday at the age of 87. Pfau who was a doctor and nun by profession had dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan which earned her the title of country's Mother Teresa.

In a tragic incident, Ruth Pfau who was also known as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan passed away on Thursday at the age of 87. Pfau who was a doctor and nun by profession had dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan which earned her the title of country’s Mother Teresa. She passed away after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi. She is known for her work on leprosy in Pakistan and is credited for bringing it under control in the country. If you don’t know who was Ruth Pfau? Here is everything you need to know:

1. Bron in Leipzig in 1929, Dr Pfau saw her home being destroyed by bombing during the World War II. She studied medicine and was later sent to southern India by her order, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary. However, a visa problem meant that she was stuck in Pakistan.

2. According to a report by BBC, Dr Pfau witnessed leprosy in Pakistan for the first time then back in 1960. She later came back to the country to set up clinics.

3. Harald Meyer-Porzky from the Ruth Pfau Foundation in Würzburg said that Pfau had come to Pakistan with an aim to make lives better for those affected by the disease. “Dr Ruth came to Pakistan here at the dawn of a young nation, looking to make lives better for those afflicted by disease, and in doing so, found herself a home,” he said.

4. In her career, Dr Pfau rescued many disfigured and suffering children who had been confined to caves and cattle pens for years by their parents. She also received many honours for her works including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s second highest civilian award – in 1979, the Hilal-e-Pakistan in 1989 and the German Staufer Medal in 2015.

5. Newly elected Pak Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Dr Pfau may have been born in Germany, but her heart was always in Pakistan. Her rites will be performed on 19 August at St Patrick’s Church in Karachi and she will then be buried at the Gora Qabristan Christian cemetery in the city.