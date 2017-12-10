Who was Robert Koch? Google Doodle honours German scientist who won Nobel Prize for research on tuberculosis

Robert Koch born in Hannover, Germany on December 11, 1843 was a German physician and one of the founders of bacteriology.

The bacteriologist was revered for his notable contribution in discovering the anthrax disease cycle in 1876, the bacteria responsible for tuberculosis in 1882 and cholera in 1883. Koch, who was a self-taught child and excelled in studies even before he entered school, was working in the Imperial Department of Health when he began researching on an infectious disease which mainly affects the lungs and other body parts too. Koch disproved that tuberculosis was an inherited disease that was widely regarded at that time and later went on to support the theory with the help of an experiment with four guinea pigs.

Koch graduated from University of Gottingen in 1866, where he was influenced by Jacob Henle who stated that infectious diseases are spread by living parasitic organisms and after a lengthy period of studying medical he began serving in the Franco-Prussian War that broke out in 1870. Koch’s association with Imperial Department of Health began around that time as a surgeon helping the war and continued later on where he developed the concept and technique for growing bacteria that would prove to be great contribution to the study of microbiology and to the study of deadly diseases.

Koch received the coveted Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine in 1905 for his work on tuberculosis. However, the scientist was unable to develop a cure for tuberculosis. The anthrax life cycle which he discovered helped microbiologist understand that a definite relation existed between a particular microorganism to a particular disease.