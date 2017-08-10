Who let the pigs out: What happened when truck carrying 150 pigs overturned; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Around 150 pigs were seen roaming around freely on Louisville highway on Wednesday. (AP)

One must be familiar with the famous song Baha Men song ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ but have you seen pigs roaming around freely on the highway. Well, around 150 pigs were seen roaming around freely on Louisville highway on Wednesday. A tractor-trailer carrying the 150 pigs overturned on Wednesday morning in Louisville, reported WDRB. The accident occurred on the northbound Interstate 65 ramp to eastbound Interstate 64, added the report. Following the crash the tractor caught fire. A report by Wave 3 News said the pigs trapped in the truck screamed and threw themselves around the truck. According to a report by AP, police said that 150 pigs were headed to Butchertown, a small section of Louisville.

WATCH here:

WDRB 41 Louisville News

Furthermore, according to Wave 3, the driver had suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.