Who is Wang Huning, the man behind the rise and rise of China president Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past new Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning during a press meeting. (Reuters)

China President Xi Jinping earlier in the month of October was anointed as the “core” leader of China’s ruling Communist Party (CPC), conferring on him a status similar to that of party founder Chairman Mao Zedong. This will allow him to further tighten his grip on the party, military and government. Apart from this, the 63-year-old also heads the party as general-secretary of the CPC, and the military besides the presidency. But not many people know about the chief architect behind President Xi. This hugely influential person has been the major adviser to three Chinese leaders and now he has finally come out of the shadows. Wang Huning – the brain behind powerful Chinese leader, finally stepped up on Sunday and made his first major speech since joining the Politburo Standing Committee. Here is all you need to know about Wang Huning, the chief architect behind Chinese top leaders:

• Wang Huning is a professor-turned-Communist theoretician and one of the top leaders of the Communist Party of China.

• He was formerly an academic at Shanghai’s Fudan University, specializing first in international relations and then law.

• He is current member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee (China’s top decision-making body) and secretary of the party’s Secretariat.

• He served as secretary of the Secretariat between 2007 and 2012, and as the head of Central Policy Research Office since 2002.

• Well known for his support of authoritarianism, Wang called for security and order on the internet as part of five proposals he made to guide the future of cyberspace.

• He also emphasized China’s technological prowess, and said more should be done by the government to guide the development of new industries like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, reported the New York Times.

• Wang had emerged as the ideological counselor to Chinese leaders and the wordsmith of President Xi’s more authoritarian style.

• He has been a close confidant of Xi and the two previous Chinese presidents

• He is widely believed to be the mastermind behind the ideological frameworks set out by all three recent Chinese leaders — Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and now Xi Jinping.

• Wang was promoted despite never having governed a province or run a state ministry.

• Wang Huning in October was a top policy researcher for the party under former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, a position he has kept under Xi as head of the Central Policy Research Office.

• Wang coined the “Three Represents” and “Scientific Outlook of Development” – respectively Jiang and Hu’s contributions to party thought, as well as the “Chinese Dream”, Xi’s own vision, Reuters reported.