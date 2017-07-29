Who is Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and why he was made interim PM of Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been made new PM of Pakistan. (ANI photo)

Amid big turmoil in Pakistani politics, Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been elected as the interim PM of Pakistan. Abbasi was named the interim PM of Pakistan by PML-N after Nawaz Sharif resigned on Friday as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office. The Pakistan SC also ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal. It was the third time the 67-year-old veteran politician’s term as premier has been cut short. Here are things to know about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and why he was made the interim PM after Nawaz’s ouster:-

1- Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was born on December 27, 1958, and is considered one of the top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

2- Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s constituency is Rawalpindi, as per National Assembly of Pakistan’s website

3- He hails from Punjab province of Pakistan

4- According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Abbasi was the petroleum minister till Friday.

5- Abbasi is taking over as interim Prime Minister of Pakistan till the time Nawaz’s brother Shahbaz is elected to Parliament, and then to the prime minister’s office, reports Dawn.

Earlier, on Friday, the court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be truthful and righteous. “He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Khan said. The court ordered the Election Commission to issue a notification for Sharif’s disqualification.

The Supreme Court also ordered the National Accountability Court to start a corruption case against Sharif, his children – Hussain and Hassan – and his daughter Maryam