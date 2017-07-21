Who is Sean Spicer, the man who quit as Donald Trump press secretary today

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday resigned from his post. Spicer is reported to have quit in protest at a shake-up of the White House communications team. (Reuters)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday resigned from his post. Spicer is reported to have quit in protest at a shake-up of the White House communications team. The NewYork Times has reported that Spicer stepped down as he was not happy with the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci, the new communications director. Scaramucci was appointed by US President Donald Trump. It is reported that Spicer thinks that Scaramucci’s appointment was a major mistake, according to the BBC. 45-year-old Sean Spicer had been leading the communications department at the Republican National Committee (RNC) for several years before he started working with Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign. Donald Trump has reportedly asked him to stay. Spicer, before he resigned, had disagreed with the US President over his vision of the press operations. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to take over the daily press briefings conducted by Sean Spicer. Former RNC Chair Reince Priebus had recommended Spicer to Trump. Priebus was appointed as Trump’s chief of staff after the Presidential Elections. Trump supporters have viewed Spicer and Priebus with skepticism, even as they have proven fiercely loyal to the president. Trump had doubted Spicer’s loyalty from the very first days of his presidency, The Guardian reported.

Here are five facts you about Sean Spicer:

1) Spicer graduated from Connecticut College in 1993 and earned a master’s degree from the Naval War College.

2) Spicer Joined the Navy reserve in 1999 and is currently a Commander assigned to the Joint Staff’s naval reserve.

3) Spicer served as a trade representative to media and public affairs from 2006 and 2009 in the Bush administration.

4) Spicer was the director of communications at the RNC and as such he supervised all aspects of the body’s media presence

5) Spicer who is a devout Catholic was shut out of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.