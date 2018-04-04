Who is Nasim Aghdam? Why she opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California?

(Source: Screengrab YouTube)

The woman who opened fire at the YouTube headquarters on Tuesday evening in the US state of California, wounding three people before killing herself, was identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam. The woman had shot three people at the YouTube headquarters in Northern California and as people scrambled off the patio outside a cafe on the YouTube campus, a fourth person was hurt, injuring her ankle. One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, is said to be in a critical condition while other two victims are – a 32-year-old woman who was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman who was in fair condition.

Who is Nasim Aghdam?

The 39-year-old from Southern California reportedly had no connection with the company. According to an eye-witness, senior software engineer Zach Vorhies, before shooting Aghdam had yelled, “Come at me, or come get me.”

As per the details provided by other eye-witnesses, the woman was reportedly wearing glasses and a scarf. She was missing from her home since Monday and her father had approached police after Aghdam didn’t answer her phone for two days. When the police located her sleeping in a car and informed him, he reportedly warned them that she may go to the YouTube HQs.

Aghdam killed herself before law enforcement officers could reach her. The police found her body with a self-inflicting wound within minutes of arriving at the scene.

Why did Nasim Aghdam open fire at YouTube headquarters?

The police have ruled out the possibility of a terror angle in the incident. Officials said they believe the motive behind the incident was a domestic related-dispute and is not terror-related at this point of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Aghdam’s father, Ismail Aghdam said that she was angry with YouTube as it stopped paying her for videos she posted on her channel. The channel, nasim wonder1, is terminated by the company.

What is the current situation?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in a message posted on Twitter, said that the situation is now under control. “The best information we have is that the situation is contained. We are very actively monitoring and working with local authorities and hospitals. it’s with great sadness that I tell you — based on the latest information — four people were injured in this horrific act of violence,” Pichai said.