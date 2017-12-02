Who is Michael Flynn? 6 things to know about Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser who pleaded guilty of lying to FBI

Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor to US president Donald Trump on Friday admitted lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about his communications with Russian authorities last year. (Image: Reuters)

Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor to US president Donald Trump on Friday admitted lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about his communications with Russian authorities last year. Further, Flynn has agreed to show cooperation with prosecutors, who will delve into the President Donald Trump’s circle before he assumed to power. So far, it is one of the biggest development and a distressing moment for Trump’s presidency. The admittance of Flynn has raised speculations against Jared Kushner’s involvement in the matter. Jared Kushner is Donald Trump’s son-in-law and has been under the cover of investigation. Special counsel Robert Muller’s had been extensively investigating the matter, which is in connection with Russian involvement to influence 2016 US elections and potential collision by Trump aides. In case you don’t know who is Michael Flynn, we have got you covered:

Eminent Military career:

Flynn had retired as a lieutenant general in August 2014. During his time in the military, he was commended for his service in Afghanistan, where he ran military intelligence operations. He has served 33 years in the military and after leaving the service, he took up the job of a consultant, where he used to do consulting work, at times, on the behalf of foreign interests.

A brief stint with Obama:

In 2012, the former national security advisor was made the director of Army’s spy organisation, by Obama administration. Two years into service, he was compelled to leave his job by Obama administration officials who disagreed with his leadership style and temper. After leaving the post, he went to Mideast to lend credibility to a US-Russia private nuclear partnership, which is still in the pipeline.

Trump Campaign supporter:

Flynn was one of the veteran military officials to support and promote trump publically. He supported Trump at the time when every other National Security officer had criticised Donald Trump candidacy and his position on foreign policy.

Fiery speech against Hilary Clinton:

During the US election campaigning, Flynn, was the one to deliver a fervent speech against Hilary Clinton, prompting Trump supporters to chant ” Lock her up,” which hinted towards FBI investigation into Clinton’s emails. He had further said that if he would have commit one-tenth of the crime that Clinton has committed, he would have been locked up. He was the prominent one among others, who raged hatred against Clinton.

Fleeting association with Trump administration:

After assuming power as a National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, he was fired just after 24 days into his service. He was alleged to have deceived Vice President Mike Pence regarding his conversations with the then Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. Later, he was interviewed by FBI agents on January 25 regarding those conversations.

First to Muller:

He is the first former national security adviser to have been charged with such a serious crime. He may also help Mr Muller’s investigators to delve into the investigation.