Who controls Pakistan’s atomic bomb? Hafiz Saeed says it’s ‘asset of Islam’, use it for Jihad against US

Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to court before a Pakistani court ordered his release from house arrest in Lahore, Pakistan November 22, 2017. (REUTERS File)

Pakistan-based international terrorist Hafiz Saeed has openly called for Jihad against the US and even urged the Pakistani authorities to use the country’s nuclear bombs for this purpose. Saeed’s threats came on a day when US president Donald Trump denounced Pakistan’s years of “lies and Deceit” openly on the social media. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump had tweeted in the New Year’s Day.

On the same day, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), called for launching a Jihad against the US and Israel at a rally in Lahore. According to ANI, scoresof JuD activists and leaders, including Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki, participated in the rally – ‘Tahafuz Baitul Muqaddas’ – at the Istanbul Chowk.

The rally was organised in the wake of US decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. A motion in this regard in the UN General Assembly was not approved by a majority of the countries of the world, including India. Speaking during the rally, Saeed said, “The day Jerusalem (Bait-ul-Muqaddas) becomes the capital of Israel, a caravan of ‘Jihad’ will be launched. Pakistan’s army chief General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and all leaders of the political parties need to unite.”

Saeed is a very influential personality in Pakistan and, despite global condemnation and bounty on his head, Pakistan has not been able to keep him in jail. On Monday, Saeed even urged Islamabad to use Pakistan’s nuclear bombs for Jihad against the US and Israel.

“Pakistan’s atomic bomb is the asset of Islam, which should be used to free Jerusalem. This is my open announcement,” the international terrorist was quoted as saying.

Saeed further said, “We should organise an Islamic conference to be attended by chiefs of the Islamic states to declare ‘Jihad’. The influence of the ISIS will weaken and the conspiracy of the United States against Islam and holy war (Jihad) will come to an end.”

Saeed was recently released from house arrest in Pakistan after a court couldn’t find any proof against him. Saeed has now formed Milli Muslim League (MML) and plans to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan.

At the Monday rally, his deputy in JuD, Abdul Rehman Makki, “May Allah almighty willing this ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ (Battle of Hind) and ‘Ghazwa-e-Saleeb’ (Battle of Christianity) will continue and this conference had pledged and promised they would wage jihad for Palestine like JuD had been waging Jihad in Kashmir.”