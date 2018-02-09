Shutdown starts at midnight as US Senate adjourns with no spending bill

A shutdown would be the second in less than a month. (Reuters)

The US government today was assured of careening into a shutdown at midnight after the Senate adjourned with no vote on a measure to extend federal funding beyond the 12:00 am deadline. The upper chamber of Congress struggled to overcome roadblocks to passing a government funding bill and budget plan when a conservative senator objected to a swift vote, and leadership opted to close up shop and then reopen at 12:01 am (0501 GMT). The closure could ultimately be shortlived, as the Senate was expected to schedule a vote on the measure at 1:00 am and, if it passes, send it to the House of Representatives and then on to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature as early as tomorrow.

(More details are awaited.)