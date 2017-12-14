White House: Donald Trump judicial pick withdraws nomination

Grassley had told reporters earlier Wednesday the two nominees would not be moving ahead toward votes in the Senate.(Reuters)

One of President Donald Trump’s nominees for federal judge has been withdrawn, the first failed judicial pick for the Republican president. White House officials said Wednesday the nomination of Brett Talley, who has never argued a case in court and was rated ”unanimously unqualified” by the American Bar Association, was withdrawn. The selection had faced criticism from Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Another nominee, Jeff Mateer, also was going nowhere, as a person familiar with the process said the administration hasn’t submitted paperwork for the nomination to the Senate and does not intend to. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations. Grassley had told reporters earlier Wednesday the two nominees would not be moving ahead toward votes in the Senate. He said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that he told the White House to rethink both nominations.

In speeches, Mateer has described transgender children as evidence of ”Satan’s plan.” He was tapped to be a federal judge in Texas. Until these two failures, Trump has had success in filling judicial openings. On Tuesday, the Senate narrowly confirmed Leonard Steven Grasz to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the 10th appellate court nominee of the Trump presidency to win confirmation. By comparison, President Barack Obama had three appellate court judges confirmed in his first year.