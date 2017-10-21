White House defends Kelly’s defense of Trump

Kelly said Thursday that small groups of U.S. military personnel are being sent overseas, including to Niger, to help train local people to fight the IS group ”so that we don’t have to send large numbers of troops.” (Image: Reuters)

Kelly said Thursday that small groups of U.S. military personnel are being sent overseas, including to Niger, to help train local people to fight the IS group ”so that we don’t have to send large numbers of troops.” Sanders refused to discuss the details of the operation, including whether Trump authorized it, while it was being investigated. Kelly’s speech was a rebuke to Wilson, who was in the car with the family of Johnson when Trump called on Tuesday. She said in an interview that Trump had told Johnson’s widow that ”you know that this could happen when you signed up for it … but it still hurts.” Johnson’s aunt, who raised the soldier from a young age, said the family took that remark to be disrespectful.

The call came in as they drove to Miami’s airport to receive the body. At the airport, widow Myeshia Johnson leaned in grief across the flag-draped coffin after a military guard received it. The White House chief of staff said he was so upset by her criticism of Trump’s call that he went to walk ”among the finest men and women on Earth” in a 90-minute visit to nearby Arlington National Cemetery, among the graves of service members, including some who died under his command.