White House climate change web page vanishes after Donald Trump inauguration

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan 21 () Less than an hour after Donald Trump took over as new US President, the White House website was transformed, and the energy and climate page vanished. It appeared as “page not found”.

The website was transformed to remove all traces of former President Barack Obama’s climate change initiatives and to reinforce border protection policies.

Some speculate this is the most recent hint that the Trump administration will divert resources from the global issue, the cleveland.com reported.

Trump has repeatedly voiced his opinion on the matter.

Trump has vowed to back out of the Paris Agreement, sanctioned by the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. The agreement, signed by over 195 countries, is aimed at reducing dangerous increases in greenhouse gas emissions; a leading cause of rising global temperatures.

Within the first 100 days of office, Trump also plans to dismantle the Clean Power Plan, which is regarded by the EPA as “a historic and important step in reducing carbon pollution from power plants that takes real action on climate change.”

President-elect Donald Trump believes climate change is a hoax. He tweeted in November 2012 “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

The new-look White House website carried a set of policy pledges that offered the broad contours of the Trump administration’s top priorities. The list includes fierce support for law enforcement bordering on vigilantism, an immediate elimination of the White House’s policy page on climate page and the notable absence of any directives involving President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, said the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” reads the law and order section, which calls for “more law enforcement” and “more effective policing.”

“Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school,” it reads.

The issues page of Trump’s White House website offers no new plans or policies but rather a rehash of many of his most prominent campaign promises – a signal to the nation that Trump, more pragmatic than ideological, plans to implement at least the key guideposts of his campaign vision, says SMH.

His policies include plans to both withdraw from and renegotiate major trade deals, grow the nation’s military and increase cyber-security capabilities, build a wall at the nation’s southern border and deport undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes.