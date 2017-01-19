When is Donald Trump’s inauguration, what time and where to watch it in India: All you want to know

Donald Trump had defeated democrat Hillary Clinton in November riding on the votes of a majority of White Americans and the age old electoral college (Reuters)

Donald Trump will take the oath as the 45th President of the United States of America on HJnauary 20, 2017 before a crowd of thousands in Washington D.C. Trump had defeated democrat Hillary Clinton in November riding on the votes of a majority of White Americans and the age old electoral college in what could be described as the most controversial Presidential elections in the history of the United States. According to reports by NDTV, he is to b sworn in by John Roberts, Chief Justice using two bibles, one given by his mother and the other used by former beginingPresident Abraham Lincoln to take his oath 156 years ago in 1861.

Trump’s inauguration will see several days of celebration in Washbeginningon Thursday at around 6:35 pm According to the Indian Standard Time. According to reports, “Voices of the People” would be te first act of the day-long concert. Trumps; inaugural parade will be held at around noon during which the President-elect and his family will walk own the 2.4km

stretch from Capitol to the White House with 8,000 people following these 8,000 people will include the US military, school marching bands and equestrian corps. The festivities will also include the 3 inaugural balls, where Trump, VP-elect Mike Pence and their better halves would be making appearances.

Who else is to attend the ceremony?

The ceremony is to be attended by former presidents like Jimmy Carter, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Among others, there will be the members of Congress, diplomats, Supreme Court

justices and other members of the public.

When will Trump take the oath for the White House?

Although a definite time has not been specified, Trump is expected to take the oath of office at around noon, following VP-elect Mike Pence. He will also deliver his inaugural address following the oath ceremony.

Where can you watch the Inauguration Ceremony?

Viewers can log in to NDTV.com from 8 pm on January 20, 2017; a Friday to watch the ceremony live. According to reports, CNN is also to broadcast the ceremony in India. Live streaming will also be made available on CNN’s homepage and apps starting at 5 pm(IST). According to IE, Twitter will live-stream US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration here on January 20.

“Twitter and PBS @NewsHour Partner to Live Stream Coverage of Inauguration Day 2017 #golive,” @TwitterComms tweeted on Thursday. According to a report in CNET, the six-hour coverage would be anchored by Judy Woodruff and feature several correspondents and analysts commenting on the swearing-in of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the steps of

the US Capitol.

The celebrations for the oath taking ceremony of the 45th President of the United States has been themed “Make America Great Again”, which was s also the slogan used by Trump during his rallies. While the event will mark the end of the 8 years of Barack Obama’s rule, it has to be seen what the new President, with all his controversial statements, brings the US and the world.