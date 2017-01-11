When Barack Obama made Malia cry with his farewell speech as US president.

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech in Chicago on Tuesday to bid goodbye to the people of The United States of America – his stint at the White House is coming to an end, wuth President-elect Donald Trump set to take over soon. Many people were in tears after listening to his speech which was both inspiring, emotional and full of nostalgia for a lot of people.

During his speech he thanked all his fellow Americans for all their love and support during his time as President and also for the time when he was the Senator. He took the time to remember all the eight years of work he did as President, and praised the ‘drive’ of the common people along with the hard-work of all the Americans which made them reverse a great recession and reboot the auto industry along with the creation of new jobs in the country.

Teary eyed Obama during his Farewell Speech in Chicago on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama’s speech was emotional for every one, and Obama himself could not stay away from all the emotions. When he thanked his wife Michelle Obama, he could not stop himself from shedding tears. During his speech he made his older daughter Malia Obama cry when he said, “Malia and Sasha, under the strongest circumstances you have become two amazing women. You are beautiful. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am proud to be your dad.”

Obama was also fulsome in his praise of his wife: “Michelle, Michelle La Vaughn Robinson of the south side… for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and the mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it on your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor.”

Obama also thanked Joe Biden for being a great vice president and told him that he was the first and best decision that he made as a nominee. Obama did not forget to mention that his friendship with Biden has been the greatest jot of his life.

Obama also mentioned the talk about Post-racial America in his speech that took place just after the time when he was elected as the President. He said that the country has come a long way to over come all the negativities that were there earlier and he believes that the relations will continue to be better than what they were 10 or 20 or 30 years ago.