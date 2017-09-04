Barack Obama letter: Here’s the most important message which Donald Trump should dare not forget

FILE – In a Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington. (AP)

It is a tradition in the US. The outgoing US president leaves a letter for his successor in the aged oaken desk in the Oval Office to be read upon by the new President upon his arrival to the office. The letter written by Donald Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had a solid warning for the latter, urging him not to try trampling democratic institutions. “We are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

The letter revealed by CNN comes at a time when Trump Presidency is facing chaotic times in the US. He has been intensely criticized by his own party for his lack of clarity, and moral leadership after recent racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

During the Presidential election campaign, Obama had said Trump was a danger to American democracy. But after Trump emerged triumphant in the elections, Obama insisted on the importance of a peaceful and constructive transition to Trump Presidency, showing how he dear he upholds democratic tradition.

Full text of Barack Obama’s letter to Donald Trump:

Dear Mr. President –

Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.

This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.

First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.

Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.

Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.

Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.

Good luck and Godspeed,