What’s in a name? Afghanistan parents learn hard lesson after naming their son Donald Trump!

What’s in a name? A lot, at least in Afghanistan. Parents of a baby named after US President Donald Trump are facing a backlash in Afghanistan. Baby Donald Trump was born in Daikundi, Afghanistan a few months prior to the 2016 US presidential election. The kid and his family are now facing a huge backlash on Afghanistan social media after a photo of his ID papers were posted on Facebook.

After the photo of his son’s ID went viral, his father, Sayed Assadullah Pooya and his wife shared the trauma and harassment they faced. According to a report published in AFP, Sayed said the tonality of the messages they received on Social Media were “vulgar and insulting.” They said this was due to the choice of the name they had for their third child.

“I didn’t know at the beginning that Afghan people would be so sensitive about a name,” Sayed said. While many on Facebook were concerned about the baby’s safety, there has been a lot who has gone on to threaten to kill Sayed for his third child having an ‘infidel name.’

“Whenever I go out of my house I feel intimidated,” said Sayed as his own neighbour have threatened the family and asked them to leave.

WATCH| Afghan Baby Donald Trump

Sayed was inspired to name his baby after the US President, after reading many of the business tycoon-turned-politician’s books in the Persian language, including “How to get rich.”

After naming baby Donald Trump, Sayed had to leave his parent’s house because of the displeasure shown by his parents for naming his son. The young family later moved to Kabul. The family now lives in a room overlooking a small courtyard and they pay a rent of 2,000 Afghanis, that is $30 a month. A few blocks from their house in Kabul, several drug addicts can be seen loitering in the middle of a busy road injecting themselves or sleeping off a hit.