What will you need to earn to rent an average flat in top 5 US cities? Costliest city in US is San Francisco, New York follows; find out more

San Francisco is the costliest city in terms of rented accommodation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Moving to the US is a dream many professionals across the world have, but what will it take to put a roof over their heads, is a question that has to be answered first? Well, you must get a salary in six figures if you have to get rented accommodation in five biggest cities in the US. Yes, this is what SmartAsset has revealed after doing research in 15 biggest cities of the country. The company in its report tried to find out how much money is needed for person to afford a rented accommodation for an average two-room apartment. For its research, the company took help from Rent Cafe’s January 2017 report.

As per the report, San Francisco is the costliest city in terms of rented accommodation, NDTV quoted Xinhua as saying. To get a rented accommodation, one must get an annual income of $1,79,529. New York City comes second, with the requirement of $1,64,614 annual income for a person to get an accommodation. For Los Angeles, Washington and Boston, one must have a minimum annual income of $1,09,543, $1,03,543 and $1,64,614, the report further quoted agency as saying.

SmartAsset in its report, further said that for rented accommodation in Atlanta, Dallas and Houston, one must have an annual income of $53,914, $51,600 and $46,629 respectively, Xinhua said.

Another report recently by Wealth-X revealed that New York City had the highest number of ultra rich with $30 million or more in assets in 2016. As per it, the number of the wealthy has risen by 9 percent in the city. Other cities like Hong Kong and Tokyo have closely followed it in the list.

You may also like to watch this video

The company used the database of Ultra-High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals to do its research on rich people in major cities across the globe. According to the report, more than half of the list of top 32 cities across the globe has been nominated by the US cities. Cities of Latin America, Africa, Middle East or the Pacific region did not find a place in the list.