What was Barack Obama thinking during inauguration of Donald Trump presidency? Ex-POTUS reveals surprise

Barack Obama (R) and Donald Trump. (Reuters File)

Over a year after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama has talked about what was going through his mind at the event. During the inauguration of Trump Presidency, Obama was sitting calm and composed among the audience beside his wife Michelle. In an interview with Britain’s Prince Harry for BBC, Obama has answered what he was thinking at the event. What may surprise you is the fact that Obama was not at all thinking about his successor Trump, or the other former Presidents present around him during the ceremony. Rather, Obama was thinking about his wife Michelle and his daughters.

In the interview, Obama recalled, “The first thing that went through my mind, sitting across from Michelle how thankful I was that she had been partner through that whole process. You know, you’ve gotten to know Michelle quite well and she is a spectacular, funny, warm person. She is not someone who was naturally inclined to politics. So in some ways, despite the fact that she was, I think, as good of a first lady as there’s ever been, you know she did this largely in support of my decision to run.”

“And for us to be able to come out of that intact, that our marriage was strong, that we’re still each other’s best friends, our daughters (are) turning into amazing girls, amazing young women.”

Obama said there was a “sense of completion” and “serenity” more than he had expected. “You know, the sense that there was a completion and that we had done the work in a way that preserved our integrity and left us whole and that we hadn’t fundamentally changed, I think was a satisfying feeling,” Obama said.

“Now that was mixed with all the work that was still undone and concerns about how the country moves forward. But you knwo, overall there was a serenity there more than I would have expected,” the Ex-POTUS added.

In the interview guest edited by the prince for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Obama also expressed concerns over the dangers of social media, which is “corroding civil discourse”.

“One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases. Things aren’t as simple as they’ve been portrayed in whatever chat room you’ve been in,” Obama said, adding, “The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanisation of society and allows ways of finding common ground.”

The interview was recorded in Toronto, Canada, in September on the sidelines of the Invictus Games – an athletic tournament created by the prince for wounded former soldiers.