What is the Studio for Electronic Music in Germany? Why Google doodle is celebrating this musical history

Google doodle is known for marking and celebrating all kinds of things, people, and places in history. On October 18, Google is celebrating the 66th year of an important part of the history of music. Google doodle is marking the 66th anniversary of the first Studio for Electronic Music. The tech giant has transformed its logo into a colourful animation of the famous Studio for Electronic Music. It was the pioneer in the music industry that mixed electronically synthesised sounds and created a new genre of music.

The Studio for Electronic Music was based in the West German Broadcasting facility in Cologne, Germany. It used to welcome musicians and producers globally during the second half of the twentieth century. The doodle has been designed by Berlin-based illustrator Henning Wagenbreth. Google, on its blog, said, “The concept for a studio to create electronic music was birthed by composers Werner Meyer-Eppler, Robert Beyer, and Herbert Eimert, who for years had brainstormed the technical requirements of the challenge.”

The studio was home to musicians, artists, music composers from across the world who experimented with the latest equipment. The technology which was solely present at the studio was used to mix usual tracks and beats in order to create unique sounds which are popular even to this date. It was essentially a breeding haven for musical innovation. The studio present in Germany was used by artists to produce music until 2000.

Google, currently boasts of 4.6 billion users in 160 countries who use the website in 123 languages. The website uses doodles to remind people of important events and people in world history.