What is Indian girl Sherin Mathews case? Why US people are shocked, heartbroken and angry over her death

People in Richardson community in the US are mourning the death of Indian girl Sherin Mathews. While the causof her death was still being probed, the community and neighbourhoods all across Texas in US are shocked, heartbroken and angry. Sherin Mathews was the three-year-old Indian girl whose foster father has claimed that she choked while drinking milk. The foster father has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child, a day after the body of the girl was found in a culvert near their home in suburban Dallas. Here is all you need to know about the Indian girl Sherin Mathews case and why community and neighbourhood people are shocked, heartbroken and angry over her death:-

– Sherin, who had developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was confirmed dead by US police on Tuesday after over two weeks of investigation. She was missing since October 7.

– Wesley Mathews, 37, the father of Sherin, told the police that his daughter choked while drinking milk and he removed her body from the house as he believed she had died. He was arrested. The arrest came a day after the body of a small child was found in a culvert near their home in suburban Dallas.

– Many people asking why the foster father did not wake his nurse wife when the child was struggling to breathe

– Wesley’s wife Sini Mathews, who is a registered nurse and could have helped her, was reportedly sleeping in her room

– Sherin, who was about three-feet tall weighing just 22 pounds (10 kgs), was malnourished when she was adopted last year and did not have the language skills of a typical three-year-old

– The couple adopted Sherin from India last year, according to media reports. The girl had been found in the bushes before authorities sent her to an orphanage.

– Meanwhile, Richardson police are sharing new details into their ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of Sherin. Richardson Police Department sergeant Kevin Perlich told reporters that they had previously searched the area near the culvert where Mathews’ body was found Sunday but had come up empty-handed. After heavy rainfall overnight Saturday, police returned to the area near East Spring Valley and South Bowser roads with cadaver dogs Sunday morning, knowing that rain tends to help intensify smells. An investigator and search team said the little girl’s clothed body was then found a ways into the culvert, according to Perlich.

– Police are still investigating how long the girl’s body had been in the drainage ditch

– Wesley, who works in an IT company, was charged on Monday night with injury to a child, which is punishable by up to life in prison

– Sherin’s body was positively identified on Tuesday and autopsy results are pending. It is unclear whether authorities believe Wesley’s new account of what happened

– Police have unsuccessfully tried to get Sini to voluntarily answer questions, said Richardson police sergeant Kevin Perlich. She works at Youngsters Medical Middle in Dallas, the hospital confirmed on Tuesday.

People are shocked and angry

– “All these lies, first punishing the girl and putting her under tree, later choking her in a garage at 3 AM for not drinking milk, does not add up. It is heartbreaking and shocking,” said a teary-eyed resident Diana.”It will be another story soon, when police will find the actual cause of the death,” she said.

-Another neighbour Barabaa Diamond Johnson asked why did not Wesley Mathews wake his nurse wife as Sherin Mathews choked to death, especially when she is a registered nurse at Children’s hospital Dallas. “I’m normally quiet about such things. But as a paediatric nurse and the mother of a child who aspirated, you don’t just say, ‘Oops they died’ You call 911! You run screaming for anyone to help you. I’m sorry, this is more fishy than leaving her by a tree. RIP sweet girl, no one will hurt you any more,” Barbara said.

– People who live in the neighbourhood stopped their cars or their daily walks on Tuesday to see the ditch where Sherin’s body was found. They pulled phones from their pockets to take photos of the spot.

– Since Sunday, heavy hearts joined in song and prayer for the little girl found in the culvert.